Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for the Ventnor Children’s Carnival Parade
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ventnor Children’s Carnival
Location: at A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Children’s Carnival)
09 August — 09 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for Ventnor Main Carnival Parade
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ventnor Main Carnival
Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Main Carnival)
09 August — 09 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure and Street Light Switch off in relation to the Shanklin Town Regatta
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Shanklin Regatta
Location: at Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Shanklin Regatta)
10 August — 10 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Festival
The closure is necessary due to holding of the Jack Up the 80’s music event
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde
Location: at Smallbrook Lane (Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde)
09 August — 15 August
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde
Location: at Smallbrook Lane (Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde)
09 August — 15 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Monkton Street
Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Monkton Street)
09 August — 11 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 August — 11 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Priory School On Whippingham Road, East Cowes
Works description: Cowes – 375937 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S 60 : Monkton Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: St. Margarets, Morton Road, Brading , Iow.
Works description: – Interim To Perm
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Nettlestone : J/O The Glade : Nettlestone Green-Nettlestone
Works description: Footway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : S/B C/W, At The Signal Lights J/O High St : Church Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway Repairs,
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction With Guyers Road To Opp The Junction With Guyers Road On Gate Lane
Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 16m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction With Gate Lane To Approx 14m North On Guyers Road
Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: S/O 2-4 On Landguard Road
Works description: Shanklin – 395615 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Entrance To The Car Park (Ml 342629) : Garfield Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Exit To The Taxi Rank (Ml 310063) : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Outside Number 40 (Ml 310030) : George Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 23 Melville Street
Works description: Ryde – 424590 – Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Footway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement & Repair Leaking Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Opposite The Entrance To The Bus Museum (Ml 340551) : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Tatherley Road (Ml 420164) : Regent Street-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Salterns Cottage Salterns Road Seaview
Works description: No-Dig To Replace Existing Anti Flood Device In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westmill Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 34
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 9th August, 2017 6:31am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fxS
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓