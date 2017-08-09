Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure for the Ventnor Children’s Carnival Parade

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ventnor Children’s Carnival

Location: at A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Children’s Carnival)

09 August — 09 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure for Ventnor Main Carnival Parade

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ventnor Main Carnival

Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Main Carnival)

09 August — 09 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure and Street Light Switch off in relation to the Shanklin Town Regatta

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Shanklin Regatta

Location: at Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Shanklin Regatta)

10 August — 10 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Festival

The closure is necessary due to holding of the Jack Up the 80’s music event

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde

Location: at Smallbrook Lane (Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde)

09 August — 15 August

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde

Location: at Smallbrook Lane (Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde)

09 August — 15 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Monkton Street

Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Monkton Street)

09 August — 11 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 August — 11 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside Priory School On Whippingham Road, East Cowes

Works description: Cowes – 375937 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S 60 : Monkton Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: St. Margarets, Morton Road, Brading , Iow.

Works description: – Interim To Perm

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Nettlestone : J/O The Glade : Nettlestone Green-Nettlestone

Works description: Footway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : S/B C/W, At The Signal Lights J/O High St : Church Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Repairs,

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction With Guyers Road To Opp The Junction With Guyers Road On Gate Lane

Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 16m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction With Gate Lane To Approx 14m North On Guyers Road

Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: S/O 2-4 On Landguard Road

Works description: Shanklin – 395615 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Entrance To The Car Park (Ml 342629) : Garfield Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Exit To The Taxi Rank (Ml 310063) : Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Outside Number 40 (Ml 310030) : George Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 23 Melville Street

Works description: Ryde – 424590 – Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Footway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement & Repair Leaking Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Opposite The Entrance To The Bus Museum (Ml 340551) : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Tatherley Road (Ml 420164) : Regent Street-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Salterns Cottage Salterns Road Seaview

Works description: No-Dig To Replace Existing Anti Flood Device In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westmill Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 34

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start