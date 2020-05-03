Isolation Island: The Isle of Wight in Coronavirus lockdown (watch)

The footage taken whilst the Isle of Wight has been in Coronavirus lockdown shows us just how good Islanders have been at staying at home. The uplifting clips at the end of the film should put a smile on your face

aerial view of back of the wight

Earlier in the week OnTheWight put out a call for uplifting video clips of people at home on behalf of Procam Films.

The 10-second clips were needed for the end of a short film created by Nathaniel Wheatley from Procam Films called Isolation Island.

Footage was shot either from the front of Nate’s vehicle as he travelled around the Island on shoots, or from aerial drone footage captured during Coronavirus lockdown.

The final cut is now live and includes footage from Islanders. Sit back and watch.

Sunday, 3rd May, 2020

