Isolation Island: The Isle of Wight in Coronavirus lockdown (watch)

Earlier in the week OnTheWight put out a call for uplifting video clips of people at home on behalf of Procam Films.

The 10-second clips were needed for the end of a short film created by Nathaniel Wheatley from Procam Films called Isolation Island.

Footage was shot either from the front of Nate’s vehicle as he travelled around the Island on shoots, or from aerial drone footage captured during Coronavirus lockdown.

The final cut is now live and includes footage from Islanders. Sit back and watch.