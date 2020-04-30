Send in your uplifting video clips to be included in latest video by Procam Films

Nathaniel Wheatley from Procam Films has been making a film during lockdown and needs your help to complete it.

Much of Nate’s footage was captured on a GoPro camera fixed to the front of his vehicle as he was going to and from isolated project locations.

He says there is also some “amazing drone footage” captured as part of the film too.

The film needs people

For all the right reasons the film is missing people, but Nate wants to end the film by including short clips of Islanders at home doing “something uplifting”, or “anything you feel will spread good feeling for people”.

Clips from tonight’s Clap for our Carers are also welcome.

Nate says,

“The idea of the film is to really boost people’s spirits and give the feeling of an end goal to all this.”

Share your footage

Nate intends to release the completed film tomorrow afternoon (Friday), so he needs your clips sent in asap (Fri morning at the latest).

Send in no more than ten seconds of footage, filmed in landscape mode (as it looks a lot better on phones – where many people will be viewing it). You don’t need to worry about the sound as Nate says there’ll be music on the top of it.

To send your film, go to the Procam Films Facebook Page, click on Contact Us and send in a message. If you are not on Facebook you can still take part by emailing your 10 second footage to procampost@gmail.com

Watch the trailer

In the meantime, you can skip the video below to 2.30 to see a trailer of the film (the first part of the video is Nate telling you what you’ve just read above).