Late night road traffic incident results in road closure and big diversion

Island Roads have issued an emergency road closure notice for Station Road, St Helens due to a road traffic incident that took place on Monday night.

One man was taken to hospital after being extracted from his car by the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service. No other vehicles were involved.

The road is closed from its junction with Upper Green Road to its junction with Latimer Road for a distance of 527 metres.

Diversion

The diversion will affect Upper Green Road, Carpenters Road, Rowborough Lane, High Street, The Bull Ring, New Road, Marshcombe Shute, Bembridge Road, Sandown Road, Hillway Road, Steyne Road, Foreland Road, Church Road, Kings Road and Embankment Road.

Island Roads say reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

