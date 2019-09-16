Learn more about dark energy at Cafe Scientifique

On Monday 23rd September (7pm) Professor Adam Amara from the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation at Portsmouth will be crossing to Solent to talk about Dark Energy at Cafe Scientifique.

The Institute has been part of a three year project studying Dark Energy. Matter made up of atoms and smaller particles makes up only 4% of the Universe.

Where is all the other matter? Come and find out more about our puzzling Universe.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 23rd September (7pm) in the Regency Suite, above the Conservative Club in Shanklin, Palmerston Road (just off the High Street).

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: gsfc under CC BY 2.0