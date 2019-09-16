Learn more about dark energy at Cafe Scientifique

Find out how the first speaker of the new Cafe Scientifique season will be.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Supernova

On Monday 23rd September (7pm) Professor Adam Amara from the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation at Portsmouth will be crossing to Solent to talk about Dark Energy at Cafe Scientifique.

The Institute has been part of a three year project studying Dark Energy. Matter made up of atoms and smaller particles makes up only 4% of the Universe.

Where is all the other matter? Come and find out more about our puzzling Universe.

Where and when
The talk takes place on Monday 23rd September (7pm) in the Regency Suite, above the Conservative Club in Shanklin, Palmerston Road (just off the High Street).

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: gsfc under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 16th September, 2019 8:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nbL

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Shanklin, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*