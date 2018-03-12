Learn more about the behaviour of marine mammals at Cafe Scientifique talk

The speaker for the next Cafe Scientifique talk (on Monday 12th March at 7pm) will be Professor Paul White from the Institute of Sound and Vibration Research at Southampton University.

Professor White will be talking about ‘The Behaviour of Marine Mammals’, including how they communicate and hunt.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 12th March and begins at 7pm.

Cafe Scientifique talks take place in the Regency Suite above the Conservative Club, Palmerston Road, Shanklin, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: © Chas Spradbery

