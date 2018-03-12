Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS04

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 13 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 132 – 134 HORSEBRIDGE HILL ON HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS02

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : O/s 364 (WI hall) : Newport Road-Northwood

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018005

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite 53 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017983

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : By No 4 bus stop opposite Kent Avenue towards Osborne House : York Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017923

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound c/w next to the Ryde markings. : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018019

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ALAVAN, MORTON ROAD, BRADING,IOW.

Works description: – RENEW FAULTY AIR VALVES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09016177

A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : S/b Outside 41. ML310036 : New Road-Brading

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017943

A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway adj to the layby : Arreton Road-Arreton

Works description: c/way potholes

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018018

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Sandown bound side of the carriageway just past the Fighting Cocks : Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018015

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 13 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 March — 28 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Monkton Street to High Street Oakfield (ML 310095) : St Johns Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017934

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of road from Beatrice Avenue to Whippingham Road, 257m, ML 140252: Crossways Road-Eas

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017364

Gold Street, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: PORCHFIELD : By the car park o/s Coasstguard Cottages : Gold Street-Porchfield

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017973

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Junction of princes way : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017979

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : O/s Maybank : High Street-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017977

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : J/O Western Road Rear of Co Op Store, : Landguard Road-Shanklin – 8522

Works description: Drainage inspection

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017968

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : near the entrance/exit for the buses. : Melbourne Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017975

Ninham Close, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : 20 : Ninham Close-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017982

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : Appx 50m in from the main road : Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017969

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHALFLEET : Just to the west of PB S16 : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017981

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From outside Blackwater Nursing Home 200mtrs South ML 410013/4/5 : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: Blackwater Hollow Drainage – Instalation of 200mtrs of filter drain to edge of carriageway. Instalation of 1 x slit trap manhole at end of run, connection into exisiting storm line. ML 410013/4/5 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018065

A3020 School Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : o/s The Mount and Fairview, School road, Godshill. : School Road-Godshill – 18990

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017945

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 March — 13 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD

Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER: From junction of Colwell Lane to junction with Madeira Lane, 340m, ML 620003: Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017956

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Between truckers gate and gunville on the southern side of the c/w. : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018007

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : School Green Road-Freshwater o/s No.154 at the junction with Afton Rd . : School Green Road-Freshwater –

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017944

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 13 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU08

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

12 March — 07 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017955

Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway just before the last wooden litter bin housing : Brading Down R

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018006

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Ryde bound side of the carriageway appx 175m past Gallows Hill : Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018014

Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML140307 – along the ML : Esplanade-East Cowes

Works description: Clear channels EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018029

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 10m North of the Gunville Bridge on Gunville Road Carisbrooke

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066678

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Heathfield Road, Freshwater,Outside Heathfield Holiday Campsite, : Heathfield Road-Freshwater

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018070

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the roundabout as you exit the dual carriageway : Holyrood Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018004

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: COWES : ML140195 – outside Primary School entrance : Love Lane-Cowes

Works description: Iron works rep/adj and paco COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018048

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 13 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU09

Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Niton road Godshill. Left side of the entrance to the old land fill site. : Niton Road-Godshill

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018013

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE DEVONIA TO OUTSIDE HAZELMERE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001419

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: WOOTTON : ML340416 – along the lenght of this ML : Palmers Road-Wootton

Works description: Iron work rep/adj and paco WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018061

Stag Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on STAG LANE

Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS03

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : FromAshey Road to Ratcliffe Avenue (ML330211) : Swanmore Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017989

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : ML340142 – along the ML : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Ironwork rep/adj and paco BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018031

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : R601 : Upton Road—Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: retaining wall works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017905

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: GURNARD : ML140125 – outside Woodvale drive : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Ironworks rep/adj and paco GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018045

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN – 9 – 477090 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s P J Thorne Butchers

Works description: Skip licence – Avenue Road, Freshwater – 13/03-19/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003802

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Lower Ground Floor Flat 1, 5 Pier Street

Works description: Lay new services from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115073705-01291

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA

Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE SPORTS DIRECT (ML 210079) : J/O ORCHARD ST PELICAN

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Pelican Crossing (NEW78) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017886

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT RD, GODSHILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09073105

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 March — 26 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Age UK Shop, 169 High Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence 12/03-25/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003804

B3340 Seafield Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

12 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4 SEAFEILD TERRACE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115069630-01481

B3340 Steyne Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

12 March — 18 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rear access of St Peters Church

Works description: Skip License 12/03-18/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003807

B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside 15 CHURCH ROAD BINSTEAD RYDE PO33 3 TA

Works description: RYDE – 482578 – Provision of Service – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in footway/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM92AA01

Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 WHITECLIFF CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09072235

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From junc of Howgate Road to OS Samphire Walk on FORELANDS FIELD ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 482094 – BLOCKAGES – New site provision Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLRVHA01

High Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 42A HIGH STREET RYDE PO33 1EJ

Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX02

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: O/S 65 Hillrise Avenue Binstead

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066752

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 HOLYROOD STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981280

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2-3 SPRING COTTAGES, MARKS CORNER, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: – Install new water supply

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066705

Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: IVY BANK, MARLBOROUGH ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE O WIGHT.

Works description: Interim to perm

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006788

Maybrick Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of 22 SHERBOURNE AVENUE on Maybrick Road

Works description: RYDE 476182 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTG77FX01

Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 March — 18 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.8

Works description: Skip Licence – Pitt Street, Ryde – 12/03-18/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003814

Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD

Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM01

Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 22 SHERBOURNE AVE

Works description: RYDE – 476182 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTG77FX02

Sunningdale Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from Wilver Road to Alderbury Road, 138m, ML 240328: Sunningdale Road-Newport

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017958

West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

13 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 10

Works description: Disconnect service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115073260-01849

Winchat Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 WINCHAT CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066781

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside13 WOODVALE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN02

Image: Zahlm under CC BY 2.0