Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS04
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 13 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 132 – 134 HORSEBRIDGE HILL ON HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS02
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : O/s 364 (WI hall) : Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018005
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite 53 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017983
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : By No 4 bus stop opposite Kent Avenue towards Osborne House : York Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017923
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound c/w next to the Ryde markings. : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018019
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ALAVAN, MORTON ROAD, BRADING,IOW.
Works description: – RENEW FAULTY AIR VALVES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09016177
A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : S/b Outside 41. ML310036 : New Road-Brading
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017943
A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway adj to the layby : Arreton Road-Arreton
Works description: c/way potholes
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018018
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Sandown bound side of the carriageway just past the Fighting Cocks : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018015
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 13 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Monkton Street to High Street Oakfield (ML 310095) : St Johns Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017934
Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of road from Beatrice Avenue to Whippingham Road, 257m, ML 140252: Crossways Road-Eas
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017364
Gold Street, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: PORCHFIELD : By the car park o/s Coasstguard Cottages : Gold Street-Porchfield
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017973
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Junction of princes way : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017979
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : O/s Maybank : High Street-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017977
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : J/O Western Road Rear of Co Op Store, : Landguard Road-Shanklin – 8522
Works description: Drainage inspection
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017968
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : near the entrance/exit for the buses. : Melbourne Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017975
Ninham Close, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : 20 : Ninham Close-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017982
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : Appx 50m in from the main road : Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017969
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHALFLEET : Just to the west of PB S16 : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017981
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From outside Blackwater Nursing Home 200mtrs South ML 410013/4/5 : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: Blackwater Hollow Drainage – Instalation of 200mtrs of filter drain to edge of carriageway. Instalation of 1 x slit trap manhole at end of run, connection into exisiting storm line. ML 410013/4/5 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018065
A3020 School Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : o/s The Mount and Fairview, School road, Godshill. : School Road-Godshill – 18990
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017945
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 March — 13 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD
Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER: From junction of Colwell Lane to junction with Madeira Lane, 340m, ML 620003: Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017956
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Between truckers gate and gunville on the southern side of the c/w. : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018007
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : School Green Road-Freshwater o/s No.154 at the junction with Afton Rd . : School Green Road-Freshwater –
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017944
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 13 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU08
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
12 March — 07 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017955
Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway just before the last wooden litter bin housing : Brading Down R
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018006
Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Ryde bound side of the carriageway appx 175m past Gallows Hill : Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018014
Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML140307 – along the ML : Esplanade-East Cowes
Works description: Clear channels EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018029
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 10m North of the Gunville Bridge on Gunville Road Carisbrooke
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066678
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : Heathfield Road, Freshwater,Outside Heathfield Holiday Campsite, : Heathfield Road-Freshwater
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018070
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the roundabout as you exit the dual carriageway : Holyrood Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018004
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: COWES : ML140195 – outside Primary School entrance : Love Lane-Cowes
Works description: Iron works rep/adj and paco COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018048
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 13 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Near the junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU09
Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Niton road Godshill. Left side of the entrance to the old land fill site. : Niton Road-Godshill
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018013
Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE DEVONIA TO OUTSIDE HAZELMERE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001419
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: WOOTTON : ML340416 – along the lenght of this ML : Palmers Road-Wootton
Works description: Iron work rep/adj and paco WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018061
Stag Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on STAG LANE
Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQD7LLS03
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : FromAshey Road to Ratcliffe Avenue (ML330211) : Swanmore Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017989
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : ML340142 – along the ML : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Ironwork rep/adj and paco BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018031
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : R601 : Upton Road—Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: retaining wall works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017905
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: GURNARD : ML140125 – outside Woodvale drive : Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Ironworks rep/adj and paco GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018045
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN – 9 – 477090 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s P J Thorne Butchers
Works description: Skip licence – Avenue Road, Freshwater – 13/03-19/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003802
A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Lower Ground Floor Flat 1, 5 Pier Street
Works description: Lay new services from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115073705-01291
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA
Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE SPORTS DIRECT (ML 210079) : J/O ORCHARD ST PELICAN
Works description: Upgrade to the existing Pelican Crossing (NEW78) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017886
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT RD, GODSHILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09073105
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 March — 26 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Age UK Shop, 169 High Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence 12/03-25/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003804
B3340 Seafield Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
12 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 4 SEAFEILD TERRACE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115069630-01481
B3340 Steyne Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
12 March — 18 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear access of St Peters Church
Works description: Skip License 12/03-18/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003807
B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 15 CHURCH ROAD BINSTEAD RYDE PO33 3 TA
Works description: RYDE – 482578 – Provision of Service – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in footway/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM92AA01
Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 WHITECLIFF CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09072235
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From junc of Howgate Road to OS Samphire Walk on FORELANDS FIELD ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 482094 – BLOCKAGES – New site provision Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLRVHA01
High Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 42A HIGH STREET RYDE PO33 1EJ
Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX02
Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: O/S 65 Hillrise Avenue Binstead
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066752
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 HOLYROOD STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981280
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2-3 SPRING COTTAGES, MARKS CORNER, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: – Install new water supply
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066705
Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IVY BANK, MARLBOROUGH ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE O WIGHT.
Works description: Interim to perm
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006788
Maybrick Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 22 SHERBOURNE AVENUE on Maybrick Road
Works description: RYDE 476182 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTG77FX01
Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 March — 18 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.8
Works description: Skip Licence – Pitt Street, Ryde – 12/03-18/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003814
Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD
Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM01
Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 22 SHERBOURNE AVE
Works description: RYDE – 476182 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTG77FX02
Sunningdale Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from Wilver Road to Alderbury Road, 138m, ML 240328: Sunningdale Road-Newport
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017958
West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
13 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 10
Works description: Disconnect service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115073260-01849
Winchat Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 WINCHAT CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066781
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside13 WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN02
Monday, 12th March, 2018 6:45am
By Sally Perry
Island-wide, Roads
