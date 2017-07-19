Live in Ventnor? Have a pro shoot you for free this Saturday

Calling all Ventnorians!

If you live in Ventnor you’ll recognise the shot above of the large scale portraits that went on show around town as part of the ever-brilliant Ventnor Fringe Festival last year.

Well, the Portrait of a Town project is returning again this year and you can be part of it. Hundreds of portraits will once again be taken, printed and displayed around town, this time in a wide variety of locations.

Just imagine your smiling noggin welcoming the thousands of visitors that Ventnor sees for the week of Fringe. It’s going to be excellent!

Have your portrait taken

To take part all you have to do is head to Ventnor Exchange (the former Post Office on Church Street) between 10am-3pm this Saturday (22nd July) to have your photo taken by award-winning photographers Julian Winslow and Ali Armfield.

The Fringe team will do the rest!

If you missed it last year, here are some of the portraits on display on the harbour wall.

To find out more about Ventnor Fringe and Ventnor International Festival visit their Websites.

Image: © Ventnor Fringe