Live: Floating Bridge included in tonight’s Isle of Wight full council meeting

Isle of Wight councillors will be gathering at County Hall tonight (Wednesday) for their bi-monthly full council meeting.

The agenda (see below) includes a motion from Cllr Downer to increase the funds for the Rights of Way department, as well as motions from Cllrs Jones-Evans, Lover and Baker-Smith to scrap foot passenger charges for the floating bridge.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value the live coverage from OnTheWight, please consider making a donation to our running costs.

Isle of Wight full council meeting : July 2017 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Location map

View the location of this story.