Live: Floating Bridge included in tonight’s Isle of Wight full council meeting

Meetings will now only be held every two months, and although this agenda is fairly light, questions from the public on the subject of the floating bridge are expected.

county hall chamber

Isle of Wight councillors will be gathering at County Hall tonight (Wednesday) for their bi-monthly full council meeting.

The agenda (see below) includes a motion from Cllr Downer to increase the funds for the Rights of Way department, as well as motions from Cllrs Jones-Evans, Lover and Baker-Smith to scrap foot passenger charges for the floating bridge.

Live updates
Isle of Wight full council meeting : July 2017 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Location map
View the location of this story.

  1. Luisa Hillard


    19.Jul.2017 8:40pm

    “The earliest finish to a full council meeting in living history says the chairman”. Is this the effect of delegated decisions?

