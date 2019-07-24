Live: Isle of Wight councillors debate Forest Road traffic lights, mental health services and declaring a climate emergency

Follow the debate and voting from the Isle of Wight council’s July meeting, where they’ll hear two petition and vote on several motions submitted by councillors.

Isle of Wight councillors will tonight (Wednesday from 5pm) meet at County Hall for their July fulll council meeting.

Included on the agenda are two petitions and several motions from councillors, including a call for the Isle of Wight council to declare a climate emergency and a review of the current IW Mental Health transformation blueprint.

Follow our live reporting of the meeting below and see the papers at the bottom for reference.

Live updates
Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 5:03pm

