Scrutiny Committee members will be looking at the plans to ‘revamp’ the fire service as well as hear an update on the Cowes floating bridge. Tune in from 5pm as OnTheWight report live from the chamber.

scrutiny committee feb 2018 new layout

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the March 2018 Scrutiny Committee tonight (Tuesday) from 5pm.

The agenda includes:

The meeting also includes consideration of budget and performance issues, an update from the Leader and Cabinet members, as well as consideration of the Committee’s workplan.

The meeting begins with 15 minutes for public questions.

2 Comments on "Live: Isle of Wight scrutiny members review fire service plans"

Phil Jordan
As councillor Brodie has pointed out, the process of scrutiny is being eroded and reduced by the lack of officer support for scrutiny committee members. I have been told by the Chair of scrutiny that the committee is only now able to scrutinise one item at a time which becomes nonsensical and counter to the best interests of the democratic process and residents. With such a serious… Read more »
6, March 2018 5:51 pm
CB500

If the Chief and Deputy Chief fire officers salaries are as high as rumoured ( maybe a councillor can tell us if £150k and £100k are in fact true ) then perhaps they can take a pay cut and keep current staffing levels? Apologies if these figures are way off.

6, March 2018 10:07 pm
