Live reporting: Scrutiny Committee consider future of Fire Service and more

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the Isle of Wight council Scrutiny Committee from 5pm today (Tuesday).

As well as considering the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Review Impact Report, councillors will be considering the contents of the Quarterly Performance and Finance Report, the Digital Transformation Strategy and items due to be considered by the Cabinet at their meeting on Thursday (at the Ventnor Winter Gardens from 5pm), which the paper claims includes a review of Business Parking Permits and the Feasibility Study for Undercliff Drive.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

The Agenda

