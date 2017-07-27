The son of Oscar-winning screenwriter and director, Anthony Minghella, is about to make his directorial debut with a British feature film set on the Isle of Wight.

Teen Spirit is a coming-of-age drama co-written by 31 year old Max Minghella and tells the story of a shy teenage girl with dreams of becoming a pop star.

In great company

The film is co-written with Jamie Bell, a friend of Max’s who is also the actor who won a Bafta for Billy Elliot.

There’s even more star value to the film, as Fred Berger, the producer of six Oscar-winning musical, La La Land, is also involved.

Max is no stranger to film sets – he practically grew up on them thanks to his father’s work – and you may recognise him from films such as Social Network, The Ides of March, as well as Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Keep ’em peeled

We can’t wait to see the film when it’s released, but in the meantime look out for film crews around the Island over the coming months.

Image: © Heather Wines on Behalf of Hulu