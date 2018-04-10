Met Office issue warning for heavy rain and possible flooding

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Tuesday which includes the Isle of Wight.

Valid from 3pm until 10pm today (Tuesday) the Yellow warning reads:

Heavy showers are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. What to expect: Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and business is likely

Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

Image: goonerpower under CC BY 2.0