Met Office issue warning for heavy rain and possible flooding

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Tuesday which includes the Isle of Wight.
Valid from 3pm until 10pm today (Tuesday) the Yellow warning reads:
Heavy showers are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.
What to expect:
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Flooding of a few homes and business is likely
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible
