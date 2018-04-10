Met Office issue warning for heavy rain and possible flooding

The Met Office say heavy rain this afternoon and evening and to expect spray and flooding on roads, and some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

umbrellas

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Tuesday which includes the Isle of Wight.

Valid from 3pm until 10pm today (Tuesday) the Yellow warning reads:

Heavy showers are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

What to expect:

  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Flooding of a few homes and business is likely
  • Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

rain weather warning

Image: goonerpower under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 10th April, 2018 9:56am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2iL7

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Rain, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Met Office issue warning for heavy rain and possible flooding"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
laurentian

But the local forecast on the BBC website doesn’t show any rain at all?

Very odd?

Vote Up00Vote Down
10, April 2018 1:55 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*