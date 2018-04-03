More Isle of Wight charities benefit from Wight AID funding

Becky Storey shares this latest news on behalf of WightAid. Ed

The Wight AID Foundation continues to grant and support local charities in their latest round of grant applications.

Thanks to donations already received this year from IFPL, PM Electronics, Glamping the Wight Way, Yarmouth Harbour and public donations, Wight AID is pleased to announce the two local charities who have this month received funding.

Ryde Saints Football Club have been awarded £2,042 towards the rejuvenation project of Salters Field. This popular island community group is made up of nine teams competing in youth and adult leagues which involve both men and women.

Being awarded ‘IOW Club of the Year 2017’, Ryde Saints FC now aim to bring back alive Salters field, creating a safe playing field where all children and families can attend.

The IOW Pony Club has been granted £3,000 towards the cost of renovating their pavilion. These facilities are for the use of attendees at the club but are also available to all other charities or voluntary community groups who require facilities at no additional cost.

The IOW Pony Club holds a vital role in the history of horsemanship, providing camps and training sessions throughout the year to many individuals, with some members on their successful route to completing their Duke of Edinburgh awards.

What is Wight AID?

Wight AID launched in September 2016 spearheaded by Geoff Underwood, owner of local technology firm IFPL and President of the Chamber of Commerce.

Wight AID raises funds from Island companies, investors and individuals looking for an effective way to support our unique community and distributes to a range of charities and good causes on the Isle of Wight.

If you would like to make a donation or hold an event on behalf of The Wight AID Foundation please contact our Admin Team on 01983 555915 or email admin@wightaid.org for further information.

If you would like to apply for our upcoming grant round please submit all applications by the 30th April 2018. For more information about how to support Wight AID, or how to apply for a grant, please visit our Website.

Image: © IOW Pony Club