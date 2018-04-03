Isle of Wight nursery rated in top 20 out of 1,931 by parents

Melissa shares this great piece of news about Tops Day Nursery in Newport. Ed

Parents have rated nurseries in the South East, with Tops Day Nurseries – Newport in Medina Way coming in the Top 20 out of 1,931 nurseries.

The top twenty nurseries in the South East received an award from the leading day nurseries review site, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

Davina Ludlow, chair of daynurseries.co.uk, said,

“We would like to congratulate Tops Day Nurseries – Newport on being a top nursery in the South East, as rated by parents! It is such an achievement to be chosen as one of the best nurseries by the families and carers of the children that attend the setting. “Reviews of the Top 20 nurseries show these settings both stimulate and nurture children, boosting their social and emotional wellbeing and helping shape their development. “The brain is at its most receptive during the first five years of a child’s life, which is why we decided to recognise those nurseries, which play a vital role in educating and caring for children.”

A stimulating environment for the children

Hannah Jennings, nursery manager at Tops Day Nurseries – Newport, said,

“As a nursery setting we aim to capture the magical imagination of the children and use these to enhance our practice. We provide a stimulating environment for the children, promoting a healthy lifestyle and extending our practice into the local environment. “We are completely overwhelmed to have been named in the top 20 nurseries in the South East of England, this means a huge amount to us, we all work extremely hard, putting in extra hours and creating an exceptional environment for our children.”

Friendly, helpful and supportive staff

Heather Pennant, a parent at Tops Day Nurseries – Newport, said,