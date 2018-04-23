Mountbatten Volunteer Open Day: Find out how you can help make a difference

From supporting people to stay independent, to keeping our gardens looking beautiful, Mountbatten’s volunteers are a vital support across all areas of their work.

The roles may be many and varied, but their volunteers all have one thing in common; they want to support Islanders and their families facing death, dying and bereavement when they need Mountbatten most.

Whether you have a few hours to spare and want to give something back, or you want to meet new people and gain new skills, Mountbatten has many opportunities available to people over the age of 18.

Find out more at Open Day

Mountbatten are holding a Volunteer Open Day between 12pm and 2pm on Thursday 26 April at the John Cheverton Centre, to allow potential volunteers to find out more about what is on offer and what it means to be part of their outstanding team.



Volunteers are crucial to their work; they rely on people’s generous donations of time and skills to help them continue to be there for those who need them.

Join 500 other volunteers

They are already fortunate to benefit from the continued support of around 500 volunteers and Mountbatten is the proud recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services.

Currently, Mountbatten are looking for more volunteers in the following areas:

With the maintenance team, carrying out collections and deliveries of items and moving equipment to support people in their own homes

With volunteer drivers who support people to be able to visit the John Cheverton Centre, particularly later in the day and early evening

In one of the ten shops, supporting shop managers to provide the very best customer service and raising vital funds to continue Mountbatten’s services

On Mountbatten’s ward, supporting patients by bringing them meals and drinks throughout the day and evening.

In the gardens, making sure gardens at Mountbatten Hospice are looked after and replanted through the year for the enjoyment of everyone

In the Sunflower Café, which is open throughout the week, in the evenings and at weekends, offering delicious meals and refreshments to the public, patients and families.

At Mountbatten’s events, helping the fundraising team to organise, plan and raise funds to support for their work.

There are other opportunities available, so please don’t be put off if you don’t see something that immediately interests you.

Your chance to develop new skills

Head to the Open Day and chat to Mountbatten’s friendly staff and other volunteers about other roles that might be suitable.



In return for your time, they offer you the chance to develop new skills and you will receive training and on-going support, while you make a hugely valuable contribution to the Island’s leading end of life care charity.

Start ASAP

Anyone who is able to volunteer will be able to start as soon as possible, with induction sessions being held on Wednesday 2 and Wednesday 9 May 2018.

For more information, see Mountbatten’s Website or drop in to see them on Thursday 26 April (12pm-2pm).

The John Cheverton Centre can be found at Mountbatten Hospice, Halberry Lane,

Newport PO30 2ER.

