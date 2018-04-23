Red Funnel gains approval for alcohol licence

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

The Red Jet terminal in Cowes will begin serving alcohol to customers, despite objections from a local resident and Cowes Town Council.

Permission to serve alcohol between the hours of 9am and 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 10am to 11pm on Sundays, was approved by the Isle of Wight Council’s licensing sub-committee today (Monday).

Conditions of licence

As part of the licence, Red Funnel must adhere to several conditions set by the police — including installing and maintaining CCTV in the yard, training for sales staff, and keeping written records of every incident of crime and disorder on the premises and every refusal to sell alcohol to a person who is drunk or under the age of 18.

Cowes Town Council objected on the grounds it was ‘not a suitable premises for a licence.’ Chairman of the town council’s licensing and planning committee, Cllr David Jones, said:

“People will have no option but to pass through a licensed premises, whether they like to or not. That choice has been removed. “It is an area where people of all ages have to go to buy tickets.”

Concerns raised

Concerns about the application were also raised by resident Sue Rogerson, who was not present at the meeting. She previously expressed concerns that approval of the licence after 8pm may lead to anti-social behaviour and people under the influence of alcohol falling in the sea.

In a letter to the committee she said:

“It is a fairly regular occurrence that police are called to the terminal to deal with violent or drunken people.”

However, licensing officers said that in the last 180 days there had been no reported incidents of crime and disorder at the terminal, and no incidents that had required the police to assist Red Funnel security staff.

Terminal operations manager Pawel Pudlik said Red Funnel was not looking to attract new customers into the terminal, but enhance the service for existing customers.

Mr Pudlik said:

“This will help with Red Jet operations as customers now have to wait to board the vessel. During Cowes week there is a large number of customers who have to queue to purchase alcohol.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Jones said:

“I am a bit disappointed, but we raised some valid issues. “We accept that Red Funnel is a vital part of Cowes. They operate in a very well controlled manner, so I am sure they will manage this well.”

Image: gw_fins under CC BY 2.0

