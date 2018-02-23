Mrs Middleton’s Shop and The Rabbit Hole in Freshwater has been shortlisted in the Independent Bookstore of the Year prize at the British Book Awards, the Nibbies.

Gail Middleton who founded and runs the wonderful independent book shop opposite Freshwater Green is delighted with the nomination.

She’s up against six other book shops in the Southwest England category to win the title and £5,000 from this award category’s sponsor, the wholesaler Gardners Books.

Bookseller editor Philip Jones is quoted, saying,

“What marks out the shops on these shortlists is their energy: these are events-led shops that are hand-selling books, often boosted by author visits. “They are platforms for the cultural conversations authors and their books can spark, and they play a hugely important role in their communities. Independent bookshops might not have the dominance, the pulling power, the footprint, or the branding of bigger bookshops, but these remarkable shops make it all up in hard graft, expertise and imagination.”

The winners will be announced on 14th May at The Nibbies’ award ceremony.

Help Gail take the title by sharing some words with the judges about her brilliant bookshop.

Fingers crossed Gail!

Image: © Freshwater and Totland Today

