Discover more Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes and share your own

If you’ve not been able to attend any of the brilliant talks recently held over the last few weeks at Quay Arts as part of the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes project, don’t despair.

There are still another three talks to catch (1st, 8th and 14th March), as well as an expert panel discussion (28th March) to come before the end of next month.

Pop over to the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Website to find out more and book your tickets.

Share your Hidden Heroes

Lots of people have now been sharing their Hidden Heroes with the project. Either by adding via the Website, or by writing out postcards at the Travelling Museum or the Quay Arts Exhibition (these will be uploaded to the Website in due course).

If you know about someone who has done something remarkable whilst living on the Isle of Wight, do please let us know about them.

Put together a few words and if you have any photos, we’d love you to share those too. It’s really easy to do via the Website.

Exhibitions galore

If you need some inspiration, there are several museums and galleries around the Isle of Wight who have now opened their dedicated Hidden Heroes exhibitions.

Running until 24th March Quay Arts in Newport is hosting an exhibition like no other you’ve seen before.

Also now open and running until the end of September is the Hidden Heroes exhibition at the Classic Boat Museum Gallery in East Cowes.

The Carisbrooke Castle Museum Exhibition is also now open and runs throughout the year until 28th October 2018.

Don’t forget the great exhibition at the Museum of Island History at Guildhall in Newport which is on right now and runs until the end of June.

This coming Sunday head to Dinosaur Isle and for FREE entrance and a day full of fun! There’s even a fossil walk along the beach with experts.

Image: © The Travelling Museum by Ventnor Exchange

Location map

View the location of this story in Newport, England, United Kingdom.