New Isle of Wight group fighting Lockdown loneliness is bringing Islanders back together

The group has made a positive impact, fighting against loneliness, anxiety and contributing to improving mental health through exercise in these challenging times

Islanders on a "who's coming with me" walk

Kim Gratton, a 34-year old woman from the Isle of Wight has been fighting against lockdown loneliness and bringing Islanders back together on an epic 70 miles Coastal Path journey for the last five weeks, which was successfully completed on Saturday.

The Facebook group, “Who’s Coming with Me?”, was created last year in an attempt to bring people in the community together and discover new parts of the gorgeous Isle together.

Making a positive impact
The group now has about 700 followers and has made such a positive impact on the community, fighting against loneliness, anxiety and contributing to improving mental health through exercise in these challenging times.

One member, Orlane Witkowski, told News OnTheWight,

“As one of the persons who completed the walk, I am ever so proud to have been part of this adventure and it was ever so uplifting to meet new people and enjoy the outdoors, nature and wild life while we patiently wait for the world to get back to normal.”

More walks and outdoor activities planned
Kim, who also works full time, has been such a strong influence planning all the outings and taking so much of her free time, making sure everyone is kept safe, looking after a group of walkers from all ages and abilities.

She will be continuing this journey in the coming weeks with more walks and outdoor activities planned and anybody is free to join on any of the many adventures she has planned to keep us all moving together across the Isle of Wight!

News shared by Orlane, in her own words. Ed

Image: © Orlane Witowski

Monday, 3rd May, 2021 1:48pm

By

