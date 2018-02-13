New management team at Southern Vectis

Paula shares this latest Southern Vectis news. Ed

Southern Vectis is continuing to invest in its people with the appointment of a new operations management team.

Simon Moye has been appointed operations manager and colleague Ben Bartram will take on the role of assistant operations manager.

Their appointments come at a time of investment for the Isle of Wight bus operator – with a new fleet of vehicles due to arrive in the coming weeks.

Before joining Southern Vectis in 2007, Simon Moye worked as a manager within the retail and hospitality sectors.

Simon said,

“I first came to work with Southern Vectis as a driver. “After that, I became a relief controller and later added to my duties by gaining experience as allocator – covering holidays and busy periods. In April 2016, I was appointed assistant operations manager, and now am delighted to be continuing my career here as operations manager.”

First joined SV in 1999

Colleague Ben Bartram joined Southern Vectis straight from school in 1999 – working as a timetable assistant until 2001. He later worked as traffic assistant, responsible for staff allocation and duty creation, until 2007.

Ben said,

“Afterwards I took to the roads as a network bus driver, and then as a coach driver until taking a supervisory role in our private hire and schools team. “Later I became private hire and schools coordinator, before taking on my most recent role here. “The time Southern Vectis has invested in me early on in my career quite simply set me up for life in the bus industry, and I’m relishing the opportunity to help ensure our services across the island run like clockwork.”

Two highly experienced professionals

Richard Tyldsley, Southern Vectis general manager, added: