Fantastic end to season for the Isle of Wight’s ice skating teams

A huge round of applause goes to the Isle of Wight’s ice skating teams, who last weekend ended the season in style.
Despite having no ice rink on the Island to train on, these fantastic ice skaters managed to pick up some personal bests, as well as bring home medals.
The four teams have been without a home rink for 16 months, but continue with their early morning and late night weekly travel to the mainland to practice – proving hard work and determination can overcome all barriers.
International Trophy d’Ecosse
The Island’s four synchronised ice skating teams travelled to Dumfries in Scotland to compete in the international Trophy d’Ecosse competition, last in the synchro season and a favourite for all teams.
On Friday, Wight Sequins, the youngest team, skated against their biggest field to date and came sixth out of twelve, along with gaining the second highest technical score as well as their personal best overall score.
Wight Sparkles, the next youngest team then took the ice scooping bronze, closely missing silver by only 0.16 points, though also achieving second highest technical score at their level.
On Sunday Wight Crystals finished their season winning Advance Novice gold title.
Seniors, Wight Jewels, skated both their short and long programmes, gaining a personal best of the season for their space themed long programme. Everyone stepped up for this last competition finishing fourth technically.
Coach Terri Smith said
“We had a great weekend in Dumfries. So proud of everyone, practicing without a home rink isn’t easy and I continue to stand with my skaters and drive them forwards.
“Hitting high technical scores is very satisfying, obviously our second scores for programme presentation are more difficult with the lack of ice! Nothing will stop us!
Thanks again my amazing skaters, parents and supporters, especially Wightlink for their continued support.”
Tuesday, 13th February, 2018 9:03am
By Sally Perry
