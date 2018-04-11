New ultrasound units will help meet increasing demand

Andy shares this latest on behalf of Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Three new ‘state of the art’ Cannon Aplio i600 ultrasound units have been installed in the Diagnostic Imaging Department as part of improvements to the ultrasound service at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, Isle of Wight.

The ultrasound service provides ultrasound scans for all GP, out-patient, in-patient and emergency referrals and sees in excess of 13,000 patients annually. The new imaging machines replace the existing two and will provide ultra-high quality images.

Meeting increasing demand

Having the additional unit will ensure the Imaging Department can meet the ever increasing demand placed upon the ultrasound service.

Debbie Beare, Lead Sonographer, said,

“There has been a steady increase in demand for our service in recent years and we have been fortunate to have the support to purchase an additional unit to help us cope with the extra demand.”

Debbie continued,

“The ultrasound team are proud to provide a high quality service to all of our patients and the combination of a third room we have acquired and these new ultrasound units will enable us to continue with this.”

The three machines have been funded from the Trust’s capital investment programme.

Several uses

An ultrasound scan, sometimes called a sonogram, is a procedure that uses high-frequency sound waves to create an image of part of the inside of the body.

An ultrasound scan can be used to monitor an unborn baby, diagnose a condition, or guide a surgeon during certain procedures.

