New ultrasound units will help meet increasing demand

The Lead Sonographer at St Mary’s Hospital says there has been a steady increase in demand for their service in recent years, so these additional units will help them cope with the extra demand.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

ultrasound imaging

Andy shares this latest on behalf of Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Three new ‘state of the art’ Cannon Aplio i600 ultrasound units have been installed in the Diagnostic Imaging Department as part of improvements to the ultrasound service at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, Isle of Wight.

The ultrasound service provides ultrasound scans for all GP, out-patient, in-patient and emergency referrals and sees in excess of 13,000 patients annually. The new imaging machines replace the existing two and will provide ultra-high quality images.

Meeting increasing demand
Having the additional unit will ensure the Imaging Department can meet the ever increasing demand placed upon the ultrasound service.

Debbie Beare, Lead Sonographer, said,

“There has been a steady increase in demand for our service in recent years and we have been fortunate to have the support to purchase an additional unit to help us cope with the extra demand.”

Debbie continued,

“The ultrasound team are proud to provide a high quality service to all of our patients and the combination of a third room we have acquired and these new ultrasound units will enable us to continue with this.”

The three machines have been funded from the Trust’s capital investment programme.

Several uses
An ultrasound scan, sometimes called a sonogram, is a procedure that uses high-frequency sound waves to create an image of part of the inside of the body.

An ultrasound scan can be used to monitor an unborn baby, diagnose a condition, or guide a surgeon during certain procedures.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 11th April, 2018 9:54am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2iNe

Filed under: Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*