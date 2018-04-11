Two dozen Island bikers become Easter bunnies for St Catherine’s, Ventnor

Charlotte shares this latest news on behalf of St Catherine’s, Ventnor. Ed

Having been thwarted by the snow a couple of weeks previously, two dozen Island motorcyclists braved the rain on Sunday 8th April 2018 to deliver nearly 50 donated Easter eggs to St Catherine’s School in Ventnor as a treat for the students – all of whom have severe and lifelong speech, language and communication needs and associated conditions.

Rachel Thomson, Head of Business & Charity at St Catherine’s, said,

“We are so grateful for the kindness and generosity of our motorbike friends for thinking of our students – who will certainly enjoy these delicious donations on their return from the Easter holidays. To drive out in the mist and rain on a Sunday shows real commitment and we really appreciate everyone’s efforts. “Huge thanks to all of the bikers and the support team who came along to make this very special delivery. The eggs will help to bring some sunshine to our young people, who – because of their special educational needs – face huge challenges each and every day.”

Click on image to see larger version



Peter Atkinson, organiser of the event, said,

“The motorcycle (and scooter) community are always very keen to help a valuable charitable cause. On the day we visited five special needs’ organisations and the reception we got from each of them made the effort worthwhile. “I would like to thank all of those who supported us on the day and especially the small group who helped with the organisation.”

Image: Rachel Thomson, Head of Business & Charity, receiving some of the eggs from Peter Atkinson, organiser of the event, and his fellow bikers

