No official Isle of Wight Royal Wedding street parties organised

While the rest of the country has caught wedding fever, it seems the Isle of Wight is considerably more apathetic about the upcoming royal nuptials.

Island Roads has had no applications for street closures for street parties this weekend.

For the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, there were eight applications for street closures.

Cost of road closure

Although unofficial parties may be taking place across the Island, in order to have a party on the street an application must have been submitted to Island Roads seven days before hand. This includes quiet streets and culs-de-sac.

The cost of a temporary road closure is £657.16.

There has been a dramatic drop in the number of street parties across the country. In Scotland, just one street party will be held to celebrate the royal wedding.

In 2011 there were 5,500 street closures recorded.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: pikerslanefarm under CC BY 2.0