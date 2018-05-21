One Life Festival: Appeal for help with last minute items

Preparations are really hotting up for organisers of the One Life Festival, a new totally safe, one day music festival for adults with learning disabilities.

A huge amount of organisation has already gone into the event, but there are some last minute requests to Islanders and businesses that we hope you can help with.

Plyboard, zip ties and paint

In help to decorate and make the site safe, organisers have put a call out for any spare plyboard, zip ties and paint.

If you have any of the above and can donate them to this incredibly worthwhile cause, please get in touch with OLF18 organisers either via the Facebook Page, or the Website.

