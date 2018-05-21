One Life Festival: Appeal for help with last minute items

Spare paint of any colour, plyboard and zip ties are needed to help decorate and make the site safe for the very first One Life Festival next month. Can you help?

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

paint cans

Preparations are really hotting up for organisers of the One Life Festival, a new totally safe, one day music festival for adults with learning disabilities.

A huge amount of organisation has already gone into the event, but there are some last minute requests to Islanders and businesses that we hope you can help with.

Plyboard, zip ties and paint
In help to decorate and make the site safe, organisers have put a call out for any spare plyboard, zip ties and paint.

If you have any of the above and can donate them to this incredibly worthwhile cause, please get in touch with OLF18 organisers either via the Facebook Page, or the Website.

Image: tabor-roeder under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 21st May, 2018 12:42pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kQz

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, West Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*