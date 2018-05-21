Overturned car closes road in Freshwater

Police and Ambulance crews were called to a road traffic incident in Afton Road, Freshwater this lunchtime.

A car overturned on the road outside the large Co-op supermarket.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident, but it has resulted in the road being closed.

The driver is receiving first aid and police officers are still on the scene.

Image: © Chris Jarman

