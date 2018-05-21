Overturned car closes road in Freshwater

Police and Ambulance crews were called to a road traffic incident in Afton Road, Freshwater this lunchtime.
A car overturned on the road outside the large Co-op supermarket.
Only one vehicle was involved in the incident, but it has resulted in the road being closed.
The driver is receiving first aid and police officers are still on the scene.
Image: © Chris Jarman
Monday, 21st May, 2018 1:38pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kQB
Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓