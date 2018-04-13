‘Outstanding’ provision in all areas at Isle of Wight pre-school say Ofsted

Gatten and Lake pre-school has excelled so much in their provision since their last inspection and now have an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted in all areas of provision.

Inspectors visited the school in March for the first full inspection in four years and found that all children rapidly develop the necessary skills to support their learning and they are prepared exceptionally well for school.

Highlights from the report

The leadership of the nursery is exceptionally strong. The providers lead a team of highly dedicated and experienced staff who are wholly committed to providing highquality care and learning for children. They meticulously review their practice and make comprehensive plans for further improvements.

Staff skilfully extend children’s learning at every opportunity. They ask questions and encourage children to think of solutions to problems. For example, they ask them why they think blocks will not balance on top of each other and discuss that it is because they are curved and not straight.

Children build close relationships with their key person. Staff are warm and caring, and create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all children. Highly successful strategies help new children to settle quickly and children who are shy or a little uncertain are given lots of support and cuddles to help them gain confidence.

Teaching is of an exceptionally high standard. Staff present activities in innovative and interesting ways that spark children’s curiosity. They skilfully recognise where and how to provide appropriate support and encouragement to help sustain children’s enjoyment and engagement.

Children’s behaviour is exemplary. They are polite and courteous, use please and thank you as they play and remind each other to share and to listen when others are talking.

The report

Gatten and Lake Pres School EY466931 2 (PDF)



Gatten and Lake Pres School EY466931 2 (Text)



Image: apdk under CC BY 2.0