Isle of Wight pre-school retains ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

Four years since its last full inspection and those running Brighstone Pre-School have been successful in retaining their ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the pre-school in March this year and say all children make good progress from their initial starting points, learning the skills that will help them when they move on to school.

Highlights from the report

The manager and deputy have a clear vision for the future of the pre-school. They regularly evaluate the service offered and develop action plans to help them improve. The views of parents and children are considered and acted on wherever possible.

Children build close relationships with their key person. Staff are warm and caring, and create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all children. This helps children to develop strong emotional attachments and forge close friendships with one another.

Staff make accurate observations and assessments of children’s progress. The manager precisely monitors these to identify any gaps in children’s learning.

Partnerships with parents are strong. Staff regularly share information with them about their child’s learning and care, and support them to continue with their child’s learning at home. Parents speak very highly of the pre-school. They say that they especially like the online information sharing, that staff are friendly and children are learning the skills they need for school

The report

The report

You can read the report in full below.







Brighstone Pre School EY470064 2 (PDF)



Brighstone Pre School EY470064 2 (Text)



