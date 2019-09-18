Over 30 Isle of Wight artists take part in Nonsense Exhibition

A week-long exhibition, plus film, music and poetry evening are in store for you in Ventnor from Saturday. Meet the artists at opening event.

nonsense exhibition poster

A group exhibition on the theme of NONSENSE featuring over 30 Isle of Wight-based artists, with lots of weird and silly things to see, interactive exhibits, including some burnt chips comes to Ventnor this week.

NONSENSE is a free family-friendly exhibition that runs from Saturday 21st September until Saturday 28th September, 2pm to 7pm daily at Ventnor Central (the old youth club on Victoria Street).

Extra events
Meet the artists at the opening party on Saturday, 21 September, from 6pm to 8pm.

On Wednesday, 25 September (5pm until 9.30pm) there will be an evening of music, film and poetry featuring among others Paul Armfield, Paul Windridge and John Armstrong.

Taking part
The NONSENSE artists line-up includes:

Annik Cullinane; Dan Roberts; Fran Noctor; Gali Kaner; Gloria Goldstein; Holly Maslen; Jo & David Kori; John Armstrong; Karen Grainger; Katherine Da Silva; Laura Hathaway; Mark Cosby; Mark Dickson; Martin Swan; Maya Malfatti; Melanie Ayres; Mhairi Macauly; Nigel George; Paul Woods; Rachael Berry; Rosalind Noctor; Sandy Kendall; Steve Croad; Steve Miles; Steve Rushton; Susana Watts; Tania Dixcey; Teresa Grimaldi; Theresa Booth; Violet Mareck and more.

