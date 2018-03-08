PCC pledges improved support service for victims of domestic abuse

This in from the office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed
Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane has commissioned a new and improved support service for victims of crime following the successful delivery of the Victim Care Service since 2015.
In addition to the Police Grant, the Commissioner is given money specifically to help victims.
Specialist case workers
Over the next three years this money will be focused on delivering specialist case workers for working with children and victims of Domestic Abuse, and priority case workers for victims of serious crime.
The service will also launch a new Web directory to help victims of crime find the support they need and provide them with as much information and advice as possible in one central location.
Victim Care Service
Since the inception of the Victim Care Service three years ago, more than 190,000 victims of crime across the Hampshire policing area have been offered support.
The service, which is available to any victim of crime, helps people to cope with and recover from the impact of crime. The support provided can take the form of practical support, such as providing security items, and emotional support by trained case workers and volunteers. As in previous years, the service will be provided by the charity Victim Support.
Helping more victims than ever
Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane said:
“Having a dedicated service provided by trained specialists where any victim of any crime can go for help and support is important. It addresses the needs of victims beyond the immediate policing of the crime and also reduces the burden on the police force, helps police officers to be effective in their role, and ensures that as many police officers as possible are released to the frontline.
“Through the funding provided from my office, more than twice as many victims have been offered support through the Victim Care Service in the last three years compared to previous years, and the service was able to reach victims that previously slipped through the net – which demonstrates the value it brings in supporting vulnerable victims and to the wellbeing of our communities.”
Receiving support more quickly
Ian Stiff, Victim Support Contract Account Manager, said:
“Victim Support are delighted to have retained the contract to deliver the Victim Care Service for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
“We have many years of experience to draw from in delivering support to victims of crime and will be making some significant enhancements to the service we provide. This will ensure the residents of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight can receive support more quickly and in a way that is tailored to their needs. We will also be focusing on making the service more accessible to all, particularly those who do not wish to report crimes to the police.
“We very much look forward to working with the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office in developing the new service over the next few years.”
