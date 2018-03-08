PCC pledges improved support service for victims of domestic abuse

This in from the office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed

Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane has commissioned a new and improved support service for victims of crime following the successful delivery of the Victim Care Service since 2015.

In addition to the Police Grant, the Commissioner is given money specifically to help victims.

Specialist case workers

Over the next three years this money will be focused on delivering specialist case workers for working with children and victims of Domestic Abuse, and priority case workers for victims of serious crime.

The service will also launch a new Web directory to help victims of crime find the support they need and provide them with as much information and advice as possible in one central location.

Victim Care Service

Since the inception of the Victim Care Service three years ago, more than 190,000 victims of crime across the Hampshire policing area have been offered support.

The service, which is available to any victim of crime, helps people to cope with and recover from the impact of crime. The support provided can take the form of practical support, such as providing security items, and emotional support by trained case workers and volunteers. As in previous years, the service will be provided by the charity Victim Support.

Helping more victims than ever

Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane said:

“Having a dedicated service provided by trained specialists where any victim of any crime can go for help and support is important. It addresses the needs of victims beyond the immediate policing of the crime and also reduces the burden on the police force, helps police officers to be effective in their role, and ensures that as many police officers as possible are released to the frontline. “Through the funding provided from my office, more than twice as many victims have been offered support through the Victim Care Service in the last three years compared to previous years, and the service was able to reach victims that previously slipped through the net – which demonstrates the value it brings in supporting vulnerable victims and to the wellbeing of our communities.”

Receiving support more quickly

Ian Stiff, Victim Support Contract Account Manager, said: