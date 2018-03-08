Extraordinary Islanders celebrated for their achievements at Papa Owl Awards

Michael Lilley shares this news. Ed

The first Papa Owl Annual Dinner was held last month at the Three Buoys Restaurant, with the highlight of the evening being the first Papa Owl Awards.

The event was in partnership with Wight Aviation Museum and IW Youth Trust, and £1,655 raised on the evening will be divided between these two charities. The Annual Awards celebrate invention, creativity and skill development and the recognition of creative thought (thinking out of the box) and fighting against the odds of life to achieve extraordinary things on the Island.

Celebrate inspirational stories

Green Cllr Michael Lilley (Chair of the Papa Owl Awards Panel) said:

“We need more Islanders to think out of the box and be creative and gain the resilience needed to overcome the many barriers that prevent us of achieving extraordinary things that create real opportunity for others. “We need to celebrate inspirational stories of how ordinary Islanders against many odds achieved amazing things. The 2018 Annual Awards go to an amazing 80 year old man and a group of amazing young women. The Owl is a symbol of Wisdom and being wise is a key part of that special ingredient in all human beings whatever age that makes us all unique and gives us the ability to do extraordinary things. The Papa Owl Awards honour Islanders that demonstrate the talent and ability on the Island which if highlighted can provide role models and inspiration to others across the generations.”

John Ackroyd and the Isle of Wight Synchronised Skaters both received this year’s awards for very different extraordinary achievements. Winners were presented with Papa Owl Certificates, and a commissioned Owl picture painted by local artist Tania Woolford.

The Synchronised Skaters received an additional cheque towards their training.

Wise Owl Award for Life Time Achievement

The Wise Owl Award for Life Time Achievement went to John Ackroyd – The Award panel felt that John was a classic “Think out of the Box” man and an inspirational inventor.

He also had shown how a 16 year old apprentice in 1953 at Saunders Roe can go on to push the boundaries of engineering such as designing the first modern-day city production electric car, the land speed record breaking jet powered car, Thrust, and Sir Richard Branson’s record breaking balloons.

John said on receiving the award

“I am so honoured and proud to live on the Island and work with some wonderful people and engineers. We achieved some amazing things and now to get this recognition is wonderful.”

Little Owl Award for Perseverance and Inspiration

The Little Owl Award for Perseverance and Inspiration shown by Young Islanders goes to IW Young Skaters (formerly of Ryde Ice Arena).

The Award panel felt that this group of 50 young Islanders has shown incredible resilience, determination, courage and belief. They, their families and their coach, Terri Smith have fought against the barrier of not having a rink and shown how if you believe in yourself you can move mountains. They deserve much praise and should be acknowledge as real Island heroines.

The Award was received by Jasmine Roe and Roxy Collins from the four IW Synchronised Teams – IW Sparkles, Sequins, Crystals and Jewels.

Jasmine (12) of the Sparkles and Sequins said;

“I had a lovely evening and the food was great. It was lovely to receive this award on the Island, it means a lot to us.”

Inspirational legends

Emma and Tim Foster of award winning IW Restaurant, The Three Buoys, commented,

“We are overjoyed to be the venue of the Papa Owl Annual Dinner and Awards. We take great satisfaction in supporting local charities such as Wight Aviation Museum and Isle of Wight Youth Trust. “We are delighted to have hosted the Award winners John Ackroyd and the IW Young Skaters as they are extraordinary people. John is a real local legend and the IW young synchronised skaters are inspirational.”

Welcome support

John Kenyon, Wight Aviation Museum, stated,

“Wight Aviation Museum will be opening this summer at Sandown Airport and as a new Charity to the Island scene we thank Michael Lilley for raising funds for us and the Isle of Wight Youth Trust at the Papa Owl Annual Dinner and Awards. “This has raised much needed funds to start up the Museum. The Award winners cross generations and showed the talent in our community.”

Image: © David Busfield