Plans for Hambrough Hotel to expand into former day care centre

Plans to use a former health and day care centre in Ventnor to extend a popular hotel have been submitted.

Called a ‘good opportunity’ in planning documents, The Hambrough Group are asking for planning permission to add to its accommodation offer by turning the former Church View Day Centre and the NHS health centre, on Church Street, into more rooms for guests.

The main Hambrough Hotel, on Hambrough Road, is connected to the Church Street building by a private road, as it stands behind the hotel.

The private road would also provide space for car parking spaces.

In a planning statement, agents say the building positioning is extremely convenient, allowing for efficient management of both sites while making it easy to share facilities and for guests to move from one end to the other.

A ‘rustic and shabby chic feel’

The former centres, previously owned by the Isle of Wight Council, could provide an annexe of 14 hotel rooms and a three-bed flat and would allow the hotel to expand in a ‘sustainable fashion’.

Agents say the quality of the rooms would be the same as its other accommodation, but it is the vision to create a different product with rooms having a rustic and shabby chic feel.

A lounge and bar area is also proposed for the annexe.

Condition to remove Church St parking

Although Island Roads is supporting the application, it it asking for a condition to be installed to remove the parking spaces on Church Street, to improve highway safety.

In a report, the highways officer asks for the six parking bays across the front of the building be replaced by a single parallel service vehicle bay and pick up and drop off point.

Ventnor Town Council is supportive as it returns a large building back into practical use and improves the town’s visitor offering.

Have your say

To view the plans, or comment on the application, 20/02175/FUL, you can visit the council’s planning portal.

Comments can be submitted until Tuesday 19th January.

