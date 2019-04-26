Plastic Mermaids Twitter fanzine launches this week

A fanzine on Twitter for Isle of Wight band, Plastic Mermaids has been launched.

Named The Half-Plucked Peacock, the fanzine intends to deliver little tidbits of Plastic Mermaids-related information in 280 characters or through images.

The fanzine launched this week and has shared interesting trivia for Plastic Mermaids fans in an ‘on this day’ style.

ON THIS DAY in 2017, Plastic Mermaids kicked off an eight date tour trying out new songs at Cardiff Buffalo Bar. None of the new ones made it onto the album, but I *think* they were good (Blue Moon wheat beer on tap, memory hazy…) @plasticmermaids @SundayBestRecs @RobdaBank pic.twitter.com/jP7E1QKbmX — The Half-Plucked Peacock (@HPP_Mermaids) April 24, 2019

The latest update reveals that Plastic Mermaids will be appearing on TV today (Friday) on South Today between 6.30pm-6.55pm.

NEWSFLASH – PMs ON THE TELLY



if you're in the south, @plasticmermaids are on @BBCSouthToday tonight sometime between 6.30pm and 6.55pm. #bigtimecharlies — The Half-Plucked Peacock (@HPP_Mermaids) April 26, 2019

Long time fans

OnTheWight have been long-time supporters of Plastic Mermaids.

We were following and promoting them from the very start (2013) and even did their very first interview as a band (back in 2014).

If you’d like to stay in touch with all things Plastic Mermaid, the HPP Twitter feed is sure to keep you in the loop. Follow on The Half Plucked Peacock on Twitter