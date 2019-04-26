Plastic Mermaids Twitter fanzine launches this week

A fanzine on Twitter for Isle of Wight band, Plastic Mermaids has been launched.
Named The Half-Plucked Peacock, the fanzine intends to deliver little tidbits of Plastic Mermaids-related information in 280 characters or through images.
The fanzine launched this week and has shared interesting trivia for Plastic Mermaids fans in an ‘on this day’ style.
The latest update reveals that Plastic Mermaids will be appearing on TV today (Friday) on South Today between 6.30pm-6.55pm.
Long time fans
OnTheWight have been long-time supporters of Plastic Mermaids.
We were following and promoting them from the very start (2013) and even did their very first interview as a band (back in 2014).
If you’d like to stay in touch with all things Plastic Mermaid, the HPP Twitter feed is sure to keep you in the loop. Follow on The Half Plucked Peacock on Twitter
