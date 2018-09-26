Police issue appeal after car leaves road in Ventnor

The car left Belgrave Road and ended up in the trees below, where the steps lead down to Esplanade Road. Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

belgrave road car - google maps

Belgrave Road in Ventnor is closed today (Wednesday) after a car came off the road and ended up in the trees in the terrace below, where the steps lead down to Esplanade Road.

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue crews from Ventnor, Shanklin and Newport, as well as a Rescue Support Vehicle from Newport were called to the incident at 20.57 on Tuesday night.

Police were also called to the single vehicle collision, after the car had been travelling along Belgrave Road, leaving the carriageway and going over the ‘cliff edge’.

Police say a 29-year-old woman from Ventnor was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, where she was kept in for observations.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180362460.

Wednesday, 26th September, 2018 9:39am

