Police Federation officers re-elect Apter as chief

Hampshire Police Federation officers have re-elected John Apter as their chief.

Mr Apter has vowed to “not let officers down” as they voted him in for a further term.

The role is one which represents the interests of constables, sergeants, inspectors and chief inspectors across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Apter: “A privilege”

Following the announcement, Mr Apter said:

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to be able to continue what I have started. “Being the voice of those I represent is a privilege and something I take seriously. “Thank you to those colleagues who have given me their support, I promise I won’t let you down.”

Representing and negotiating

As chairman, Mr Apter negotiates with the Chief Officer Group on behalf of the members, as well as representing them in matters of misconduct, performance, attendance management and welfare related issues.

Last month, Mr Apter was key in getting the views of officers after the police and crime commissioner Michael Lane said he would not be putting any additional cash into front-line policing.

Sent out to 2,800 cops across the county, 1,608 responded, with 98 per cent agreeing with the no confidence vote.

However, despite the result, the vote was not binding and won’t force the PCC out of office.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed