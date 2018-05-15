Isle of Wight Lambretta Day 2018 returns with bonus events

The annual spring meet of scooter riders returns to the Island on Sunday 27th May with Isle of Wight Lambretta Day.

Established in 1999 as a meet-up to launch Lambretta Clothing at a local clothes store, the first Lambretta Day was attended by around 20 scooters riders; it has grown into an annual event with over 300 scooters from local and visiting clubs, as well as solo riders.

Ride Out from Newport

If you’ve got a scooter, why not join the Ride Out from Newport Quay (meet at noon – 27th May – at The Riverside Centre access via Fairlee Road), riding to Ryde Pavilion cafe bar on the seafront at 1pm.

There’ll be trophy presentations for the Best Turnout Club, Best Lambretta, Best Vintage and Best Overall Scooter. Lambrettas, Vespas, vintage and modern scooter riders all welcome.

And if you haven’t got a scooter you’re still welcome to head over and enjoy the atmosphere and entertainment.

There’ll also be BBQ; a beer tent; 60s, Soul, Ska, and Mod DJs, as well as live music from 1pm til 1am.

Live music

As always there’s a great line-up of live music with Liam Hodge (solo artist), Three Minute Heroes (Ska Band), Ska Fever (Mod, Ska & Soul DJs), Outta of Time (Northern Soul band), The Hi Watts (The WHO and Mod classics) and Orange Street (Two Tone and Original Ska Band) will be headlining.

Pre-event party

This year organiser have arranged a free entry pre-Lambretta Day Party at Ryde Pavilion on Saturday 26th with Ska Fever DJs and the popular Isle of Wight band, X-Directory.

Warm up for Lambretta Day the night before and enjoy the great music.

Book tickets

The Isle of Wight Lambretta Day on 27th May is free entry until 6pm, then only £6.

Book tickets online or in person from:

Visual Impact, Newport

Bagel Wrap, Union St, Ryde

Ryde Superbowl



Our thanks to Visual Impact for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

