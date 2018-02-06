The police share this updated appeal for missing Portsmouth man, Scot MacKenzie. Ed

We are reissuing our appeal for the whereabouts of missing Scot Mackenzie from Portsmouth.

The 58-year-old went missing from the Tipner area of Portsmouth on the morning of Monday 15 January.

It has been more than three weeks since Scot’s disappearance, and officers have carried out a number of lines of enquiry to locate him. He still remains missing, and we continue to urge members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

Scot is known to have visited Lloyds Bank on Commercial Road in Portsmouth at around 1.45pm the day he went missing. We have released CCTV images which show him in the bank before he exited, turning left along Commercial Road and walking past Boots. This is the last confirmed sighting of Scot.

He has been described as white, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, medium build, with grey receding hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Detective Sergeant Mark Edis, of Eastern Investigations, said:

“Three weeks have passed but Scot is still missing. “We are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety, and urge anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to call police immediately. “Scot has recently expressed an interest in visiting the Isle of Wight, so we are also asking island residents to please keep an eye out and report any sightings to us.”

Get in touch

If you see Scot, or know where he is, then please call us immediately on 101 quoting 44180023652. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.