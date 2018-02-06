Houseboat plans a possible ‘fire risk’ and ‘ill thought-through’ say Association

The Houseboat Association say planning proposals to squeeze houseboats into narrow gaps between existing houseboats are ill-thought through.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

bembridge harbour - space between boats and jeremy gully

Planning proposals, to accommodate narrow pieces of land between existing houseboats in Bembridge Harbour, have been slammed by the Bembridge Houseboat Association.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, their Chairman, Jeremy Gully, said,

“Fire on board a houseboat is every owner’s nightmare.

“Salutary lessons should have been learned in recent years after serious fires on ‘Rinjstroom’ and ‘Zambezi’, yet it appears the Harbour Authority wants to cram nine more boats in between existing ones, seemingly oblivious to the real dangers of fire spread and potential loss of property, or even life.”

Fire service warning
Mr Gully explains that when the fire service attended a fire that totally destroyed the old ‘Zambezi’, close neighbour ‘Bryher II’ had to be hosed down to cool it. The fire service said that if the houseboats were any closer they probably would have lost the battle and been unable to save ‘Bryher II’.

However, the Houseboat Association say the Bemrbridge Harbour Authority’s proposals include putting another boat in that very gap, and some of the proposed new ‘plots’ are in gaps that are even smaller (as illustrated in the photo above).

Ill-thought through proposal
Mr Gully said,

“There may be room for a few more without taking silly risks, but this proposal seems surprisingly ill thought through, and even reckless, particularly coming from a responsible Statutory Body such as a Harbour Authority, we invite them to re-think.”

The limited existing gap between ‘Bryher II’ and ‘Zambezi’
The limited existing gap between 'Bryher II' and 'Zambezi

‘Newclose’, one of the houseboats in waiting, having already paid a deposit for a plot
'Newclose', one of the houseboats in waiting, having already paid a deposit for a plot

Location map
View the location of this story in Bembridge, England, United Kingdom.

Tuesday, 6th February, 2018 2:56pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g1t

Filed under: Bembridge, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Houseboat plans a possible ‘fire risk’ and ‘ill thought-through’ say Association"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
gravdub4

It’s more than likely down to greed to cram in as many boats as possible to gain extra revenue of some sort or another with no thought to safety.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down
6, February 2018 4:19 pm
gravdub4

I have just realised that is the decision of the harbor authority and they should know better as well.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down
6, February 2018 4:13 pm
gravdub4

There is a law that states that there is to be a minimum distance between caravans, I don’t know if the same law includes that of house boats, but it my be worth looking into. I would have thought that it would, for the purpose of Safety Regulations and Insurance coverage.If this is a decision by Council planners they should know better.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down
6, February 2018 4:09 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*