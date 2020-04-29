Police say discovery of man’s body is not being treated as suspicious

Police confirm that a man’s body was discovered on Monday (20th April).

Officers attended a call received at 7.24pm on Monday 20th April, which raised concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Caesars Road, Newport.

When they arrived, Police discovered the body of a man in his 30s.

They say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

Get in touch

Police ask the community not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the death.

If you have any information that you think would assist, please contact them on 101 and quote 44200139683.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0