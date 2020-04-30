Tribute from one Captain Tom to another on his 100th birthday (video)

If you were up and on the Solent early this morning, you would have heard Captain Tom Vincent’s birthday tribute. If you weren’t you can watch again here

captain tom to captain tom

Today (Thursday) marks the 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore, a veteran of World War II, whose efforts to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Coronavirus crisis resulted in £30m of donations.

This morning Wightlink’s Captain Tom Vincent wished Captain Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday today, and sounded the horn from Victoria of Wight, the Isle of Wight ferry company’s flagship ferry (see below).

Wightlink staff would also like to say:

“Wightlink thanks Captain Tom Moore for his inspiring work and would like to send their congratulations for being honoured with the title of Colonel. Happy 100th Birthday, Tom!”

Happy Birthday Tom
OnTheWight joins in the warm birthday wishes to Captain Tom, along with Michelle Marsh from Sandown who painted this great mural in tribute to the 100-year-old. Read more about this story.

Mural of Captain Tom by Michelle Marsh

Thursday, 30th April, 2020 8:03am

susan

Yes, happy birthday Tom!

But don’t you think he is now becoming a little exploited by the media, and serving as a diversionary tactic hiding the true enormity of the COVID crisis and the thousands of sad deaths being ratcheted up because our Country was/is so badly prepared?

Vote Up4-11Vote Down
30, April 2020 8:26 am
Dalek

Not really, no. He is being held up as an inspiration, but in my view, this doesn’t hide the failings of national government.

Vote Up10Vote Down
30, April 2020 10:23 am
