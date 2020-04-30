Tribute from one Captain Tom to another on his 100th birthday (video)

Today (Thursday) marks the 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore, a veteran of World War II, whose efforts to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Coronavirus crisis resulted in £30m of donations.

This morning Wightlink’s Captain Tom Vincent wished Captain Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday today, and sounded the horn from Victoria of Wight, the Isle of Wight ferry company’s flagship ferry (see below).

Wightlink staff would also like to say:

“Wightlink thanks Captain Tom Moore for his inspiring work and would like to send their congratulations for being honoured with the title of Colonel. Happy 100th Birthday, Tom!”

Happy Birthday Tom

OnTheWight joins in the warm birthday wishes to Captain Tom, along with Michelle Marsh from Sandown who painted this great mural in tribute to the 100-year-old. Read more about this story.