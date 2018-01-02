Get the ‘art foundation experience’ with this Portfolio Preparation course

An exciting new three-term course starts this month (January) at Quay Arts.

Taking place every Tuesday, the course will give those taking part an opportunity to prepare a comprehensive portfolio and hone their presentation skills for entering art courses at university level.

This is a non-accredited course, aimed at mature students or younger people who would like the art foundation ‘experience’.

Expert tutors cover wide range of techniques

Well-known Isle of Wight artists/tutors will give a range of classes which will take place weekly at Quay Arts and Jubilee stores.

Mornings will concentrate on basic principles of good drawing, painting practice and art technique.

In the afternoon there will be practical art and craft workshops including jewellery, ceramics, textiles, sculpture and assemblage, life drawing, printmaking, perspective drawing, natural dyeing, Photoshop, botanical illustration and landscape painting.

Create an impressive portfolio and be part of an exhibition

In the final term there will be the opportunity to participate in an end of year exhibition at Quay Arts.

This Island-based course will give you all you need to create an exciting and impressive portfolio.

Secure your place

The Portfolio Preparation course takes place at Quay Arts, Newport every Tuesday from 16th January to 21st November 2018. The cost of the course is £2,200.

To find out more about the course and see details of all the tutors, head over to the Quay Arts Website.

To book, contact the Quay Arts Box Office on (01983) 822 490.

