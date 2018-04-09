Michael shares this latest news from East Cowes. Ed

Under the auspices of Surfers Against Sewage, supported by East Cowes Town Council, Waitrose and IW Council Beaches Department some forty people including ten children, a gentleman in his mid eighties, and a very well behaved dog (pictured) collected 15 black sacks of rubbish on Sunday morning.

It was the very first time this event took place in rain after many previous cleans in sunshine.

Everyone had a great time making new friends and one of the young families were actually here on their Easter holiday and thought this was a good thing to do on a wet day.

