Vote now to help Isle of Wight community project win grant

The £1m NatWest Skills & Opportunities Fund – which hands out grants to non-for-profit organisations – has announced its latest shortlist.

There is just one project chosen for the Isle of Wight, Community Action IW, which supports 1,500+ voluntary and community organisations that work so hard for the benefit of the Island.

Trading up for Change

The shortlist has now gone to the public vote, so please show your support for this important Isle of Wight organisation which does a great deal of good on the Island.

Their pitch reads:

We need your help to start our project Trading up for Change. We want to target 60 people living on the Island who are long-term unemployed and give them the skills, confidence and strategies to return to work or start their own enterprise. A specialist business adviser will coach participants through the areas that will help them regain confidence and ability, and support them through work experience in retail or fair-trade enterprises on the Island. Many of the participants of this course show by the way they manage their difficult lives that they could be very entrepreneurial: we want to harness this and empower them to create their own employment.

Vote now

Follow this link to the NatWest Skills & Opportunities Fund Website, then click on the South West and Wales region and vote for Community Action Isle of Wight.

Image: innovationlab under CC BY 2.0