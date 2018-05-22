Riders compete in the Pat Death Summer Series

The 2018 Pat Death Summer Series kicked off on Sunday 20th May at Pagham Farm, Rookley. The Club would like to thank A.B. Farms Ltd for welcoming us back to what is an excellent trials venue. Many thanks also to Stewart Freeman and Michael Brown for setting eight really good sections and of course to all the Observers – top effort people.

This year’s Summer Series consists of three trials, May, June and July – to qualify for an Award, riders must complete all three rounds, in the same class.

New members

We would like to extend a very warm welcome to two new members; Joshua Smith and Jason Preece. Both taking part in their first ever trial, deciding to ride in the Novice class.

Jason just about had the upper hand from Josh with only eight marks separating them, finishing in sixth and seventh place respectively – we hope they enjoyed the experience and look forward to seeing them both back again very soon.

Six Expert riders this afternoon battling for the top honours. It was George Gosden who stole the show ending the day for a miserly two dropped marks. Will West (pictured at top of report) took the second place on twelve with James Stay (pictured above) just one more behind on thirteen in third, section five proving to be the decider – great riding by all three.

Simon Newnham (Sportsman pictured below) finished with an almost perfect score, only one lost mark – on the slippery climb out of section five spoiling his score sheet!

Meanwhile the Intermediate class was won, with a rare appearance by Mark Coombes who completed the trial for a total of ten. Shaun Harris, who continues to improve, took the second place seven marks clear of friendly rival Malcolm Hawkins in third.

Ben Brodie (pictured below) just about managed to stay ahead of Scott Milton (by a single mark) in the Clubman class. Section three made all the difference in this very close contest. Third place was taken by Keith Jacobs with Phil Chase only two more adrift in fourth.

The well contested Novice class was won by Simon Watmough, finishing on fifteen. Dan Flux had to battle with Paul Kent to earn his second place finish – some good riding by all three. ‘In form’ Twin Shock rider; Nick Symes (pictured below) continues his recent successful run to take the win from Alan Gosden. Alan was hampered when his drive chain was thrown off resulting in a maximum five mark penalty.

Meanwhile John Townsend, despite riding unopposed, finished well in the British Bike class for his ten Championship points. Joe Taylor put in another confident performance to kickstart his Summer campaign with a win, in the Adult Beginners – dropping just four marks. Joe could be seen practising on the ‘C’ route after the trial which could mean he might be contemplating a move up into the Novice class in the near future?

Youth riders

Four Youth competitors tackled the Pagham course, headed up by Harvey Grieve (pictured above) in the Youth Expert class. Harvey did very well to finish on an impressive eighteen. Alfie Haydon (pictured below) also continues to impress in the Youth Novice’s completing the day with a loss of just twenty-three – beating most of the Adults riding on the C route!

Dan Locke was the clear winner of the Youth Beginner class from young Josh Morris in second – superb effort by all four young riders.

Next meet

The Club next meet on Sunday 17th of June for the second round. The venue is to be confirmed, please check the Club Website nearer the time for the full details.

Results from all the Club’s events can also be found on the Website.

Image: © Viki Taylor