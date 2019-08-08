RNLI launches £52,000 appeal to fund a new D class lifeboat

Paul shares this latest news on behalf of RNLI. Ed

The RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea, has launched an appeal to raise £52,000 to fund a new D class lifeboat for Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.

The current lifeboat, Brian’s Pride, has been in service for the last ten years during which time it has launched 296 times, aided 237 people and saved 28 lives. But now it is getting to the end of its working life.

Hutchins: It’s been an incredible lifeboat

Jacqui Hutchins, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station which is based at Langstone Harbour, said,

“Brian’s Pride has been an incredible lifeboat, providing the backbone of our search and rescue launches at Portsmouth. “The D class lifeboat is known as the workhorse of the RNLI and that’s certainly true here at Portsmouth. It has proved highly manoeuvrable, allowing us to carry out rescues in shallow waters close to shore. “It’s ideally equipped for working these waters complete with night vision equipment, searchlights and full medical kit. It would be impossible for us to save lives without it.”

Made on the Isle of Wight

When the decision came to replace Brian’s Pride it was clear the station needed a new D class which will be made at the RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre at East Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Working alongside the station’s second lifeboat, Norma T,an Atlantic 85, which is capable of 35 knots and capable of operating in Force 7 near gale winds, the two lifeboats will provide the very best search and rescue service for the eastern Solent.

Portsmouth Lifeboat ‘Puzzle’

The aim of the current appeal is to raise £52,000 by the end of this year through public donations, sponsored events and through support from local businesses.

One key feature of the appeal will be encouraging people to fund pieces of a Portsmouth Lifeboat ‘Puzzle’. A full-size photo of the current Portsmouth D Class lifeboat has been divided into 300 pieces each representing a £175 donation towards the fund with the aim of getting all the pieces in place by Dec 31 2019.

Hopes for community will get behind the appeal

RNLI Community Fundraising Manager Roseanne Blaze said she really hoped the local community in Portsmouth and Southsea would get behind the appeal.

“The RNLI lifeboat station at Portsmouth is a busy station with 79 launches last year, so we are really hoping the local community will get behind this appeal. “What many people don’t realise is that both lifeboats at the station are entirely crewed and supported by volunteers, people who live and work among them in the Portsmouth area. They go about their lives carrying pagers and ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice to head out to sea and help people in distress. “We receive no government funding and rely entirely on generous donations from the public to keep our rescue service operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We want to ensure our crews have the very best equipment available, which is why this new lifeboat for Portsmouth is so important.” The name of the new lifeboat will be decided by the station and the crew are looking for local volunteers to suggest names which will be short-listed and will then go to a vote by people who bought the puzzle pieces.

Show your support

Donations to the appeal can be made via: www.rnli.org/PortsmouthAppeal

If you’d like to get involved in the appeal or organise an event please email: Portsmouth_Appeal@rnli.org.uk

Image: © RNLI