Join in new Wilder Solent campaign as wildlife at a crucial tipping point

As part of its National Marine Week celebrations, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust is calling on people who live, work, and holiday in our region to do their bit for our marine environment.

Our local coasts and waters are some of the busiest in Europe, providing employment and leisure to thousands of people each day. They are also home to an incredible diversity of wildlife, which has helped earn our region a coastal National Park, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve, and multiple Marine Protected Areas.

Wildlife at a crucial tipping point

Unfortunately our marine wildlife is struggling to cope with increasing pressure from human activity; our coastal habitats are being damaged and many amazing species are in danger of disappearing.

© Neil Aldridge | Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust

With our wildlife at a crucial tipping point, the Wildlife Trust needs help from local communities to prevent further decline and tip the balance in nature’s favour.

Wilder Solent campaign

To tackle the pressures on our waters, the Wildlife Trust is launching its new Wilder Solent campaign. This represents a local, marine-focused strand of the Wilder strategy being adopted by Wildlife Trusts across the UK.

Wilder Solent encourages individuals to make easy lifestyle changes that complement the species monitoring, habitat enhancement, and campaigning work being done by the Wildlife Trust.

Choose from several pledges

Participants can choose from several pledges, such as reducing single-use plastics or watching for wildlife. Advice and resources are provided on how to make each pledge a reality, and participants are encouraged to share their stories as a way of inspiring others to take action.

© Pete Johnstone | Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust

Coastal businesses, organisations, and groups can also receive guidance about implementing pledges on a larger scale.

Secrets of the Solent

Wilder Solent is being delivered as part of Secrets of the Solent, a four-year project that is exploring and celebrating our vibrant marine environment. With support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project is getting local communities involved through art, seafood, citizen science, and more.

Tim Ferrero, Secrets of the Solent Project Manager, said:

“The Solent and the seas on our doorstep link us directly to the global ocean, so the small changes we can make as individuals really do contribute to solving problems on a global scale. Choosing just one of these pledges will help to protect and restore our habitats and wildlife – have a go!”

More information on Wilder Solent can be found at www.hiwwt.org.uk/WilderSolent