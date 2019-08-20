Rugby: Ventnor XV defeat Harwich and Doverport XV

Ed Blake shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Ventnor RFC’s first game of the pre-season was on Saturday with first game of the season being a Cup game at home to Isle of Wight RFC on 7th September and first league game away to Romsey RFC on the 14th September.

Ventnor XV 54 – 10 Harwich and Doverport RUFC XV

Ventnor hosted touring side Harwich and Doverport to kick start preparations for the new 2019/20 season starting in September.

Both teams played with mixed squads to get as many players game time as possible. The game was played in fantastic spirits with referee Matt Edwards commenting on the great atmosphere between the two well connected clubs.

The two teams have a fair bit of history; with Ventnor previous tourists to Harwich and former Harwich player Cameron Griggs now playing for Ventnor.

Scoring for Ventnor were Jake Babington with a hat trick of tries, Sam Lines got two, Ed Blake, Chris Hill, Ross Harris, Ben Atkins and Alan Fox.

Post game activities culminated in attendance to the Ventnor Carnival.

AJ Wells Man of the Match – Andrew Teague

Red Funnel Moment of the Match – Cameron Griggs

Ventnor Squad – Price, Noyes, Jones, Pratt, Flanagan, Teague, Lane, Blow, Atkins, Magnurson, Griggs, Savill, Hill, Lines, Edwards, Babington, Blake, Harris, Fox, Riches, Gough.