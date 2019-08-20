The Sandown Sprint plans to bring car road racing to the Isle of Wight

The Sandown Sprint is a name you are likely to be hearing a lot more of.

The Isle of Wight Car Club have been working hard for long hours to prepare a racing circuit along the roads in Sandown, making it a landmark event.

Great news today

Great news today is that Motorsport UK, the official body that oversees this in the UK, has approved the Sandown Sprint track in principal, following their recent site inspections.

It’s not all done and dusted yet, with the Motor Race Order, formal Track Licence Application and Permit Applications yet to come.

The proposed date of the event is set as 28th and 29th March 2020 with 120 competitors being able to take part.

The race course

The gist of it is the start will be near the Bandstand. Then proceed east; along through a chicane; turn left at Dinosaur Isle; up that short road; around the roundabout, back out and turn left onto the main road and flying finish near the Grand.

The main paddock will be in Yaverland car park with a holding paddock at Fort Street.

Thanks to Thomas Cowley for the heads up.